7 Reasons Why You Should Use a Certified Travel Advisor
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff August 25, 2021
The Travel Institute is highlighting the advantages of using a certified travel advisor. The educational institution is noting that experience and training matter, especially in a world emerging from lockdowns and anxious to travel.
“Taking some basic training and saying, ‘I’m a travel agent’ is very different from achieving and maintaining the level of education you need to do the job well,” said Diane Petras, CTIE, president of The Travel Institute. “Our goal is to help consumers understand that critical distinction and to enable them to choose an educated, skilled agent from our program to maximize the return on their travel investment.”
Petras provided seven of the top reasons to use a certified travel advisor:
Expertise
Petras said that experienced travel agents know the market and can match travelers with a better product than they can find on the Internet. An advisor certified by The Travel Institute is a highly qualified professional who can guide customers through multiple options, handle the complex reservation process and free them to focus on the fun.
Advocate
If something goes wrong before or during your trip, a certified travel advisor will work hard to get the vacation back on track. Advisors are there to help with flight cancelations, problems with hotel bookings and any other issues that may arise.
Resources and Relationships
Petras noted that certified travel advisors have a variety of tools and contacts that consumers can’t access or don't know about. Advisors can often get travelers better airplane seats, special amenities at hotels, room upgrades and more. They will also know if you need COVID tests or vaccines as well.
Convenience
Another aspect Petras mentioned is that travel advisors save consumers valuable time and energy. A certified advisor can help clients define what they want to get out of their travels and present options that fulfill or exceed their desires. They can book everything, from hotel and air to spa appointments and dining.
Save Money, Add Value
A certified travel advisor is often able to save their clients money—even if they charge a fee for their time. Through exclusive relationships and in-depth knowledge of suppliers, advisors can provide the most bang for their clients' bucks, while also providing a lot of value-adds that most consumers don't even know about.
Better Destinations
Petras also highlighted that certified travel advisors have inside information on the best times to visit different locations depending on the season, special events or even weather. They sometimes even know what the next "it" destinations are before they become overcrowded.
Exclusive Access
Everyone wants to feel like they are getting something special, and certified travel advisors can make that happen, according to Petras. Some travel experiences—exotic tours, off-the-beaten-path treks and private jet products, among others—often are only available through a professional. A certified travel advisor can open doors unavailable to consumers.
