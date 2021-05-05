Access the Insight, Tools To Sell Virgin Voyages With Confidence in 2021
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 05, 2021
Despite the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Virgin Voyages continues to stand by its travel advisor partners or "First Mates" and promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind cruise experience to their clients. This spring, the cruise line is following up on its successful virtual summits with an informative TravelPulse webinar.
The online event, which is free to attend for qualified travel advisors, will take place Tuesday, May 11 at 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will be hosted by moderator Jane Custer and feature insights from John Diorio, Associate Vice-President of North American Sales with Virgin Voyages.
Diorio will break down what it means to cruise the Virgin way and run through the cruise line's latest promotions. Participating travel professionals will also learn about the brand's new e-learning platform, Seacademy, as well as the latest details on Virgin's ships, including Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady and their itineraries.
Other insights will include what type of travelers are booking Virgin Voyages, among other important details.
Click here to register for this months' Virgin Voyages Webinar. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming webinars and expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
Meanwhile, you can sign up here to receive TravelPulse in your inbox every morning.
Sponsored Content
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS