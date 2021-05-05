Last updated: 05:00 PM ET, Wed May 05 2021

Access the Insight, Tools To Sell Virgin Voyages With Confidence in 2021

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke May 05, 2021

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady
Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady (Photo via Virgin Voyages)

Despite the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Virgin Voyages continues to stand by its travel advisor partners or "First Mates" and promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind cruise experience to their clients. This spring, the cruise line is following up on its successful virtual summits with an informative TravelPulse webinar.

The online event, which is free to attend for qualified travel advisors, will take place Tuesday, May 11 at 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will be hosted by moderator Jane Custer and feature insights from John Diorio, Associate Vice-President of North American Sales with Virgin Voyages.

Diorio will break down what it means to cruise the Virgin way and run through the cruise line's latest promotions. Participating travel professionals will also learn about the brand's new e-learning platform, Seacademy, as well as the latest details on Virgin's ships, including Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady and their itineraries.

Other insights will include what type of travelers are booking Virgin Voyages, among other important details.

Click here to register for this months' Virgin Voyages Webinar. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming webinars and expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.

