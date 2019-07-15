Agent Rates and Increased Commission at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas
Casa de Campo believes in time-honored adages, such as diamonds are a girl’s best friend and travel agents are a resort’s best friend. To celebrate all that agents do–and show off all that this five-star resort has recently done–Casa de Campo Resort & Villas is making the summer of 2019 the season of the travel agent. Special offers, complimentary rooms, increased commission and value-added amenities include:
—Heavily discounted agent rates of $99 nightly (room only) or $99 per person, per night, all-inclusive, for stays through December 20, 2019. Agents are welcome to bring a non-agent companion along at this same rate (see all-inclusive details below).
—Complimentary stays: Agents who qualify (based on production) can stay for up to three nights, all-inclusive, for free. They can contact res1@ccampo.com.do for eligibility.
—Increased Commission of 15 percent: This represents a 50 percent increase over the standard 10 percent commission and is valid on bookings through the end of August for travel throughout 2019. On and of the resort’s 60 villas these bookings are especially profitable for agents.
—Special Pricing on Golf & Spa: Agents can enjoy a round of golf from $59 ($89 on The Teeth of the Dog, ranked #1 in the Caribbean) and $59 one-hour massages.
In less than a year Casa de Campo has unveiled many new additions and enhancements, with more on the way. Agents will get to see the new Minitas Family Pools, just steps from the resort’s most popular “playa.” There are also new rooms (64 in total), a new Golf Learning Center to complement the resort’s trio of award-winning courses, added meeting/banquet space, and Chilango, a hip taquería in Altos de Chavon with a prime location overlooking Plaza Chavon.
Agents can make reservations by calling (833) 798-8849 or via email at res1@ccampo.com.do (include IATA details and agency name). For additional information about Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, please visit www.casadecampo.com.do.
Casa de Campo Resort & Villas will absolutely surpass expectations and impress travel agents’ most discerning clients. The resort is the Caribbean “casa” for a lengthy list of A-listers ranging from actors and musicians to politicians, presidents and professional athletes.
From the King of Spain to a number of past U.S. Presidents, iconic athletes such as Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan, and lifestyle maven Martha Stewart, to name a few, have vacationed here. The sprawling 7,000 acres posh retreat is home to Altos de Chavón, an artisan’s village modeled after a 16th-century Mediterranean city, which has a 5,000-seat Grecian-style amphitheater.
The venue was opened by the one and only Frank Sinatra and has since welcomed dozens of musical greats including Sting, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Julio Iglesias, Plácido Domingo, Ricky Martin, Air Supply, Shakira, Enrique Iglesias and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez. All of whom stayed in one of the exclusive villas at Casa de Campo and were looked after by the doting staff, who treat all guests like celebrities.
