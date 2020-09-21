Allianz Upgrades AgentMax Online With New Notifications Feature
Allianz Partners has upgraded its online travel insurance booking platform for travel advisors with a new notifications feature to help them keep track of new sales and expiring benefits, the travel insurance and assistance company announced Monday.
AgentMax Online's newest feature is designed to boost efficiency by providing alerts in a single, easy-to-find location. Users will find the new Notifications tab at the top of the page. A red dot will appear when a client purchases a travel insurance product using Allianz's email marketing function MaxMail or rapid quoting tool QuoteMax.
Travel advisors will also be alerted when a client's deadline to purchase a product in order to receive coverage for pre-existing medical conditions is approaching.
Upon clicking the Notifications tab, users will notice three additional tabs, including MaxMail, QuoteMax and Benefit Alerts.
The MaxMail tab allows travel advisors to access notification details as soon as a customer purchases travel protection from a quote that was sent through any of the MaxMail automated email tools in AgentMax Online while the QuoteMax tab allows users to view updates when their customer purchases travel protection from a quote generated through their email or web version of QuoteMax.
Finally, Benefit Alerts will remind advisors about any outstanding quotes with soon-to-expire pre-existing medical condition benefit eligibility. From this tab, users will also have access to a client's contact info as well as the option to email them their original quote along with a quick message.
"AgentMax allows travel advisors to spend more time creating memorable trips for their clients and less time tracking and managing travel insurance offers," said Daniel Durazo, Director of Marketing and Communications Allianz Partners, in a statement. "With the arrival of AgentMax Notifications, agents can stay on top of their clients' travel insurance needs in order to provide the valuable protection that travelers deserve."
