AmaWaterways Hosts Weekly Webinar Series for Advisors
Travel Agent AmaWaterways Mackenzie Cullen April 13, 2020
In order to boost support for travel advisors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amawaterways has invited the advisor community to its upcoming Webinar Wednesday session, which will feature the topic “The Virtual Sales and Marketing Tools to Inspire Your Clients Now.”
The cruise line’s Webinar Wednesday series was originally launched in 2019 as a monthly series. However, after massive positive feedback from its travel advisor partners, the company has made it a weekly series.
Each live webinar features company executives, information on AmaWaterways’ award-winning river cruises, effective tools to develop loyal repeat clients and involved Q&As.
The next webinar will be presented by Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways, Gary Murphy, co-owner and senior vice president of sales, and Janet Bava, chief marketing officer.
The session will feature insight into proven digital marketing and sales tools that advisors can use to inspire their clients during quarantine as well as in the future after international travel resumes.
The next webinar is scheduled for April 15 at 1:30 p.m. EST, or 10:30 a.m. PST. The number of participants for each webinar is limited. Travel advisors can preregister to participate in the live webinar or access recorded versions on the company’s website within the Travel Advisor Portal.
