Applications Now Open to Attend Global Travel Marketplace Events

Representatives for the annual Global Travel Marketplace (GTM) and Global Travel Marketplace West events revealed applications are now being accepted.
The GTM West event will be held at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona, between May 2-4, while the GTM show will take place at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Florida, between July 28-30.
The events provide pre-qualified travel advisors with the opportunity to meet new suppliers, build upon relationships with suppliers they already know and network with peers. A limited number of advisors are invited to participate: 100-to-125 for GTM and 100 for GTM West.
Advisors must have $1 million in annual sales to qualify for GTM, and $800,000 in annual sales for GTM West, or a participant can be an owner of a multimillion-dollar agency who actively books travel.
All attendees must have the authority to make product and partner decisions.
“GTM continues to attract the best in the business each year,” Northstar Travel Group executive vice president Alicia Evanko-Lewis said. “These are serious travel professionals whose businesses survived a pandemic are looking to continue to grow, innovate, and build new relationships.”
“We’re excited to see what this year brings and the connections that will form as a result of the incomparable networking opportunities at GTM,” Evanko-Lewis continued.
Each event includes two days of scheduled meetings, with advisors having up to 50 one-on-one meetings, each of which lasts six minutes. Advisors also participate in twelve boardroom presentations, in which suppliers meet with roughly a dozen advisors in a collaborative and interactive environment.
Advisors can apply at the official website of the Global Travel Marketplace. The next step is a one-on-one telephone interview.
