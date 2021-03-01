ASTA Continues Push for Legislation Benefiting Travel Agencies
March 01, 2021
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is ramping up its government advocacy on behalf of travel advisors this spring.
The association expressed its support for the $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package that just passed the House on Friday.
ASTA is also supporting the new Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act.
Eben Peck, executive vice president of advocacy at ASTA, said the following in a statement:
“ASTA strongly supports the bipartisan Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act, which among other things would create new tax incentives for convention and trade shows, extend the Employee Retention Tax Credit through the end of the year and provide tax credits to Americans who spend money on travel through 2023. It will provide benefits to many of our members–which is welcome as many of the current federal relief programs will soon run dry–while stimulating the recovery of the travel industry, the health of which is central to the overall U.S. economy. We commend Senators Cortez Masto and Cramer and Representatives Horsford, LaHood and Panetta for their comprehensive approach toward supporting the industry, and stand ready to fight for its inclusion in the pending COVID-19 relief bill.”
The association will further highlight its support of the bill this spring with an advertising campaign with Politico in order to bring ASTA’s message directly to lawmakers and Congressional staff.
ASTA is also working to highlight the ongoing struggles of travel advisors in local media markets in order to generate awareness and focusing on these agencies as local small businesses that are owned by women.
While COVID relief is a top priority, ASTA is also working to combat the effects of Canada’s No Sail Order that will affect cruising into 2022. The association is calling for a solution to the port impasse.
“Whether legislative, regulatory or diplomatic, we will continue to push for a solution to this impasse. With the vaccination rollout underway and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention working with cruise lines to resume cruising from U.S. ports, there is promise for the summer and fall seasons,” said ASTA president and CEO Zane Kerby in a broader statement on the issue. “Government and industry must work together, find a solution and keep that promise.”
Kerby also encouraged members of the travel industry to contact their members of Congress through ASTA’s grassroots portal.
ASTA will also continue championing additional legislative actions, including calling for a $9.3 billion travel agency grant program, expanding eligibility in the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program and targeting additional relief toward the most severely-distressed industries among other legislative efforts.
