ASTA Praises Travel Industry Response to COVID-19
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff March 13, 2020
The American Society of Travel Advisors is praising the travel industry’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
President and CEO Zane Kerby wrote in a message of support that companies were to be commended for revising their policies.
“As the severity of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues to grow globally and with concerning impact to the health and well-being of the public, ASTA would like to commend the many travel suppliers and ASTA partners that have revised their travel agency commission payment practices by making commissions payable upon booking rather than at the time of travel,” Kerby wrote.
Scenic Group Suspends European River Cruises Through April 30Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Brands Suspend US Operations for 30 DaysCruise Line & Cruise Ship
NCLH Suspends Cruising for Three Brands Through April 11, 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Canada Bans Cruise Ship Stops Until July 1 Due to CoronavirusCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Nepal Suspends Mountain-Climbing Due to CoronavirusDestination & Tourism
“This support to the ASTA agency community, in recognition of the value they bring to travel distribution, is greatly appreciated during this difficult time, and especially by those small business members whose livelihoods have been gravely impacted,” he continued in his message. “To affirm the value of and trust suppliers place in the agency community in this manner is extraordinary. We thank you.”
Kerby went on to recommend that all companies follow similar methods, including the Global Distribution System.
“To increase the positive impact of these actions, ASTA encourages all travel suppliers to implement similar changes to their commission payment structures in recognition of the significance we know your place on the agency distribution channel and the key role it plays in your own success, both now and into the future,” said Kerby.
“In addition, during this trying time we encourage Global Distribution Systems to suspend, or waive altogether, any booking shortfall penalties that may be due to the GDS under an agency contract,” said the statement. Without question, the further financial hardship presented by these penalties to the loyal agency community - so valued in the distribution space-at a time when the impact to booking volumes is far beyond their normal control, warrants this consideration.”
The coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating effect on travel agencies and on the travel industry as a whole and ASTA is also advocating on behalf of advisors and the industry as a whole in Congress.
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS