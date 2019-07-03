Become an 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Specialist on Travel Agent Academy
Travel Agent 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Janeen Christoff July 03, 2019
Travel agents can get to know the 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach on Oahu, which is known for delivering elevated experiences to its guests, with a course on Travel Agent Academy.
The property has been bringing a fresh perspective to Waikiki hospitality for just over a year and offers 839 guest rooms in two towers, an Oceanarium, rooftop tennis courts and more. It has also become a culinary attraction on the island with dining experiences curated by Chef Masaharu Morimoto.
The Travel Agent Academy course gives travel agents the chance to learn about the intricacies of the unique property. Travel agents can learn about the resort’s $125 million renovation that transformed the hotel into a sophisticated, awe-inspiring 4.5-star resort.
The course also gives agents an in-depth look at the property’s amenities, including details on dining and shopping opportunities, its wedding and meeting spaces, amenities for children and families and in-room accouterments.
The resort also features “Signature Experiences” that agents can learn about when taking the course.
Brand positioning is also key to selling and the 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Specialist course assists agents in qualifying the right clients for the property by providing information on target markets, group and event selling opportunities, wedding and honeymoon programs and more.
The course also breaks down, in detail, each room category and the amenities within and also provides agents with insider information on suites to encourage clients to upgrade their stays.
It also details what is sure to be a highlight for many clients—the 6,000-square-foot spa and fitness experience, which is state-of-the-art and offers sought-after experiences such as sunset yoga and TRX as well as batting cages and a training turf.
The in-depth course also provides travel agents with crucial details such as nearby activities, information on the daily resort fee and all of the property’s onsite services.
Travel agents can find all of the details for the course on 'Alohilani on Travel Agent Academy. Graduates receive a certificate and are recognized as an 'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Specialist. The course also gives agents two CEU credits from The Travel Institute.
