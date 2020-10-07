Brand USA Global Marketplace Builds Future of US Tourism
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz October 07, 2020
Brand USA unveiled on October 7 the launch of Brand USA Global Marketplace, a virtual platform that replaces trade shows and industry events to help U.S. travel brands interact with the global tourism industry while travel internationally is limited due to COVID-19.
The Global Marketplace will host a variety of events, including networking opportunities, enrichment sessions and large-scale events across time zones. Around 150 U.S. partners, ranging from local tourism boards to major hotel brands, are expected to join.
The first event will marry Brand USA’s Travel Week Europe with its Global Marketplace, starting on October 26 and ending on October 29, 2020. The four-day event will give European buyers and U.S. partners the opportunity to attend learning seminars and one-to-one appointments.
Christopher L. Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA, says, “We are thrilled to launch Brand USA Global Marketplace in 2020. This is a ground-breaking digital platform that will enable U.S. partners and international audiences to foster meaningful business relationships and critical connections, at a time when it is needed most. Together, we’re building the future of U.S. tourism.”
The Global Marketplace features five portals that are made to replace the traditional physical features of a trade show or networking event. Each is designed to foster exploration of the 50 U.S. states, its five territories as well as the District of Columbia, providing resources such as travel itineraries, destination guides and insight from industry experts.
The Main Stage events will be reserved for educational seminars, while the USA Partner Pavilions will feature partners based geographically around the U.S. The Networking Lounge will be the space to interact outside of scheduled events. Video On-Demand is the place to find travel videos ranging from entertaining to educational.
Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer of Brand USA, adds, “Our industry is resilient, and when it is safe to do so, the world will travel to the United States again. In the meantime, Brand USA Global Marketplace will inform and support our partners and keep the U.S. top-of-mind among trade, media, and consumers. Brand USA Global Marketplace will ensure a ‘quick start’ back into global markets as soon as it is viable, stimulating active consideration and future travel bookings. We are all determined to welcome the world back to the United States when the time is right.”
For more information or to register for the event, please visit TheBrandUSA.com.
