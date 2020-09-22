Carnival Cruise Line Launches Online Sales Certification Program for Travel Advisors
Carnival Cruise Line has announced the launch of a new eight-part online sales certification series utilizing proven marketing strategies to help travel advisors improve their sales skills and grow their business.
"FUNdamentals of Successful Selling" rolled out Tuesday with twice-weekly sessions focusing on a variety of important topics, including strategies to build business; planning vacations for clients with future cruise credits; using social media to effectively engage clients; hosting virtual cruise parties; developing lifelong relationships with clients; creating a personal brand and engaging in online learning.
Carnival's senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing Adolfo Perez will host the new program's final course, Keys to Sales Success Today.
"These are unique times and therefore, we created FUNdamentals of Successful Selling as a way to tap into the vast knowledge of our highly talented sales force to help agents from every agency model connect with their clients in unique and creative ways to expand both their short- and long-term business," Perez said in a statement.
Travel advisors who successfully complete the program and a brief learning quiz will receive a certificate of completion signed by Perez along with an official logo that they can showcase on their website, email signature and marketing materials.
All Carnival travel advisors are eligible to participate in the new program at no cost on GoCCL.com. Courses will also be available on-demand for those advisors who are unable to attend the online sessions.
