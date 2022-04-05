CCRA Announces New Global Leisure Division
CCRA Travel Commerce Network has launched its new CCRA Global Leisure Division as well as its upcoming dates for regional 2022 PowerSolutions LIVE events.
The company has also expanded its Global Supplier Network, which now includes preferred alliances with more than 70 suppliers, providing greater opportunities for travel advisors to boost their income.
“The creation of the CCRA Global Leisure Division truly delivers all of the elements that today’s travel advisors need to be a success,” said Dic Marxen, President and CEO of CCRA.
“The comprehensive Division encompasses the two unique tracks the company offers to become either individually accredited via TRUE or to become a member of our Host Agency – now called the CCRA Travel Advisors Global Network, our expansive Global Supplier Network, our training and networking PowerSolutions LIVE opportunities, as well as a platform we will soon be launching called CCRA Travel Advisor Starters or TAS, featuring a defined track for those looking to become new travel advisors – a trend we have seen continue growing over the past year of professionals looking to become new travel sellers from within the industry as well as new entrants from outside the travel arena.”
The new CCRA Global Leisure Division encompasses:
Travel Advisors Global Network (TAGN)–CCRA’s fast-growing, benefit-packed host agency.
TRUE Accreditation–For agencies seeking to be individually accredited, the Travel Retailer Universal Enumeration Code (TRUE) is assigned to those that meet all qualifications to be directly identified by suppliers for commission payment and sales volume tracking.
CCRA Global Supplier Network–CCRA’s network of providers and promoters of travel and tourism offerings, both domestic and international, including hotels and resorts, tour operators/wholesalers, cruise lines, air, car rental/transportation, destination management companies and tourism boards.
PowerSolutions LIVE–In-person regional travel advisor training and supplier networking events designed to get agencies and advisors connected with the products and solutions they need to power up their travel businesses.
As in-person events once again gain steam within the travel industry, CCRA has scheduled its PowerSolutions LIVE regional events for 2022.
“As travel demand continues to soar, it is the ideal time for travel advisors to learn how to make the most of these opportunities through training and to create the valuable in-person relationships with suppliers that are so essential to success,” said Marxen. “We are thrilled–not only to give travel advisors this opportunity but also to uniquely present these events in their local and regional areas, making it even easier for them to get the tools firsthand to grow their business. In addition to these outstanding options for current travel advisors, we are also looking forward to helping grow the industry with a valuable half-day workshop at each PowerSolutions LIVE event for those looking for experienced insight and training on how to become new travel advisors.”
CCRA’s PowerSolutions LIVE events are offered on a complimentary basis for travel advisors of all experience levels who are members of TRUE, ARC, IATA, CLIA and ASTA. Travel advisors are encouraged to register early to guarantee their spot at these popular events. Registration is currently available.
The schedule of events is as follows:
September 8, 2022–Philadelphia, PA: Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107
September 20, 2022–Tampa, FL: Doubletree by Hilton, Tampa Airport Westshore, 4500 W Cypress St., Tampa, FL 33607
October 5, 2022–Atlanta, GA: Hilton Atlanta, 255 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
December 7, 2022 – Scottsdale, AZ: The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Paradise Valley, 5401 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85250
