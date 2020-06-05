Expedia TAAP Supports Travel Advisors With Incentive Program to Kickstart Recovery
Travel Agent June 05, 2020
WHY IT RATES: This new incentive program will benefit both travel advisors and their clients. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS), one of the B2B partnership brands of Expedia Group, is supporting US-based travel agents to kickstart the revival of the travel industry through its new incentive program.
Under the scheme, new sign-ups to Expedia TAAP (Travel Agent Affiliate Program), as well as existing partners that haven’t used the tool for some time, will receive a fast-track membership to ‘silver tier,’ from the usual ‘standard tier’ for new joiners.
This will not only empower agents to earn up to 42 percent more in revenue, but it will also unlock package rates for the travelers they serve – an average 20 percent discount on accommodation bookings when combined with a transport component. There’s also good news for agents actively booking on Expedia TAAP – EPS is introducing a range of tailored incentives including increased revenue for all US agencies.
To enable travel agents to book with confidence in these uncertain times, nearly 70 percent of lodging rates on Expedia TAAP are now refundable, giving travelers peace of mind when making their booking. What’s more, there are several ‘traveler safety’ features soon to be introduced within Expedia TAAP.
These include information on whether properties offer contactless check-in and check-out, whether hand sanitizer is available to guests and any enhanced cleaning measures properties are undertaking. For those travelers that prefer their own space, Expedia TAAP supply includes more than 180,000 vacation rental properties.
Alfonso Paredes, Senior Vice President Commercial Partnerships at EPS, says: “Cooperation is more important than ever to get our industry back on its feet after coronavirus, and it's vital that travel providers give their partners the tools they need to maximize revenue and instill confidence in booking travel.
“We’re seeing green shoots of recovery for US domestic purchases, with six consecutive weeks of booking increases to mid-May. Through our Expedia TAAP incentive program, any agency in the United States – whether they are already working with us or not – can respond quickly to this rising demand with competitive rates and varied supply.”
More than three million agents in over 30 countries worldwide rely on Expedia TAAP every year to give travelers a great variety of travel options at competitive rates. Expedia TAAP connects travel agents to more than 700,000 Expedia Group accommodations, over 70,000 activities plus flights from 500+ airlines.
Find out more about Expedia TAAP’s simple registration process here.
SOURCE: Expedia Group press release.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS