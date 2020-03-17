Last updated: 07:43 PM ET, Tue March 17 2020

Former Hipmunk CEO on Curbing Anxiety Over Travel and Travel Businesses

Travel Agent Janeen Christoff March 17, 2020

Young woman in London wearing a hygenic mask.
PHOTO: Young woman in London wearing a hygenic mask. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/gemphotography)

As the coronavirus outbreak brings the travel industry to a halt, it’s easy to let anxiety get the best of you, whether you are a frequent traveler or a travel advisor trying to stay afloat.

In an effort to provide those in the travel industry perspective on how to curb anxious feelings and make this tumultuous time something more productive, TravelPulse spoke with Adam Goldstein, former CEO of travel aggregator Hipmunk and an authority on airline travel and the airline industry.

Goldstein is also the author of the Anxiety Algorithm, an essay that can be useful to travelers as well as travel businesses to turn anxiety into productivity.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Cheetah, San Diego Zoo

Zoos and Aquariums Stream Footage During Closures

Entertainment
Exterior shot of BodyHoliday in St. Lucia

Covid-19 Causes Some Caribbean Hotels to Close Temporarily

Hotel & Resort
Apple Leisure Group

A Message From Apple Leisure Group’s CEO on Coronavirus

Vacation Packages
Cruise ship rail

Virus-Infected Cruise Ship Finally Allowed to Dock in Cuba

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Landmarks of New York City, USA (Photo via spyarm / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Coronavirus Could Inflict $800 Billion Hit on Travel Industry

Impacting Travel

TravelPulse: How can travel advisors calm their fears of collapse?

Goldstein: Travel agents should recognize that the drop in travel demand could extend anywhere from weeks to years. That's the reality.

But there's a fine line between creativity and anxiety. Both entail thinking about the future, but one of them is motivating and productive while the other is depressing. Travel agents should think creatively—perhaps emphasizing the fact that many airlines are allowing free changes on new tickets, or updating their websites.

During the downtime between customers, travel agents can teach themselves new things that will be useful during the next travel boom—say, studying up on destinations they haven't previously marketed or learning to use more sophisticated customer relationship management software to stay in touch with customers.

TP: How can The Anxiety Algorithm be applied to help travelers overcome their anxiety of traveling during this outbreak?

AG: The Anxiety Algorithm is a framework for understanding how our minds work: We imagine futures by mixing up snippets of events we've come across and weaving them into storylines. Right now, just about everyone is imagining "someone coughing on a plane, that person having the new virus, me getting sick."

It is important for travel agents to keep their credibility, however. Being honest is the way to ensure people work with you again, even if in the short term anxious travelers cancel their plans.

TP: What can travel advisors do to calm their clients and help them to make choices regarding booking trips or canceling trips?

AG: In my opinion, calmness is best shown by example. Travel agents should calm themselves down first and then help their clients navigate their choices in a thoughtful, non-judgmental way.

TP: Should travel advisors be focusing on long-term planning to keep clients booking?

AG: Yes, travel agents should definitely be trying to build long-term relationships with clients through honesty and understanding. During this slow travel season, it's also a great chance for agents to teach themselves new skills through free online classes/trainings.

TP: Do you have any recommendations for how travel advisors should communicate these ideas to clients.

AG: Agents should be up-front in letting clients know everything that's relevant these days (change fee waivers, flight cancellations, etc.). They should share this in a compassionate way.

For more information on United States

For more Travel Agent News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)

An Open Letter From the World Travel & Tourism Council

World Travel & Tourism Council

ASTA Encourages Congress to Provide Relief to Travel Agencies

ASTA Encourages Travel Advisors to Contact Local Legislators

Cruise Planners Provides Support for Travel Advisors

Travel Leaders Arms Advisors with Coronavirus Strategies

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS