Get Instant Client Credit or Extra Commission on Dominican Republic Bookings with the ID Travel Group

Travel Agent August 27, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Agents who book the Dominican Republic with the ID Travel Group now through December can earn instant client credit or extra commission. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Travel advisors can simply choose from extra client savings or increased commission when booking select Dominican Republic hotels with the ID Travel Group. Here are the details:
$250 instant credit or commission will be extended on 5 night minimum bookings and a $500 instant credit or commission will be extended on 7 night minimum bookings for travel now through December 15, 2019; applicable on the following luxury properties: Amanera, ÀNI Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Eden Roc at Cap Cana, Excellence El Carmen, Excellence Punta Cana, Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club.
Additionally, a $500 instant credit or commission will be extended on 5 night minimum bookings and a $1,000 instant credit or commission will be extended on 7 night minimum bookings for travel December 16, 2019 through January 4, 2020 (including festive period); applicable on the following luxury properties: Amanera, ÀNI Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club.
All valid for new bookings made now through October 15, 2019.
The ID Travel Group, a longstanding supporter of the destination, recently returned from their annual company retreat in the Dominican Republic. Read more about their recent experience, including where to stay, dine, and unwind on their ID's Insight Blog.
For more information on this incentive please call the ID Travel Group: 1-800-942-5499 or email reservations@idestin.com
SOURCE: ID Travel Group press release.
