How to Sell More Jamaica Travel

Want to sell more trips to Jamaica, earn cash rewards and more? Sign up to become a Jamaica Travel Specialist with Travel Agent Academy.
Travel advisors who sign up for this program receive a certificate of graduation and can earn continuing education credits from the Travel Institute as well as earn cash rewards for being the Top-Booking Travel Agent of The Month, earn points to shop in the Online Rewards Store and earn the chance to receive an invitation to the Annual "One Love Affair" Awards Ceremony.
There are two courses available. The General Course provides travel advisors with a primer on everything that you need to know about Jamaica and includes training on selling destination weddings, family getaways and special interest trips such as adventure travel.
Eight chapters cover Jamaica's unique selling points and the country's most popular destinations such as Negril, Montego Bay, and Ocho Rios.
Travel advisors will also learn about some of the amazing experiences available to their clients in Jamaica, such as exploring the Blue Mountains on an eco-adventure or discovering history, culture and nature in Cockpit Country. There is also information on how to plan other recreational activities and sports (including golf).
The second course helps travel advisors plan weddings and honeymoons in Jamaica and provides the opportunity to earn a specialist designation in this area as well.
The course includes information on accommodation choices for couples who are planning a wedding in Jamaica and it discusses options for activities for couples and their guests as well as the variety of natural settings for ceremonies. The program also showcases how easy it is to set up weddings by utilizing planners and hotel management for support.
Travel advisors can earn two specialist certificates by completing both courses. The Jamaica Travel Specialist certificate is earned on completion of the general course and includes 3 CEU credits for the Travel Institute. A separate certificate designates them as a Jamaica Weddings & Honeymoons Specialist.
Upon completion of the general course, travel advisors receive eligibility to earn cash rewards and, each month, the top booking agent of the month is rewarded. Annually, the top 50 agents and companions are invited to attend the "One Love Affair" ceremony.
In addition, travel advisors receive JTB arrival courtesies at Sangster International Airport and JTB arrival courtesies for their bride and groom clients.
Specialists also receive a 50 percent discount at Club Mobay & Club Kingston (Arrivals/Departures), access to independent site inspections, and access to the One Love Rewards Store, where they can earn merchandise, cash prizes and free trips.
Travel advisors ready to embark on a rewarding adventure with Jamaica can sign up today.
