Learn, Connect With Suppliers, Win Prizes at the Thailand Tourism Virtual Marketplace
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 27, 2021
There's still time to register for the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Los Angeles office's 4th annual Virtual Marketplace taking place this Wednesday and Thursday, July 28-29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
As the marquee Asian destination enters a phased reopening—Phuket, Surat Thani’s Ko Samui, Ko Phangan and Ko Tao have reopened to fully vaccinated international travelers from July 1—the two-day event provides a key opportunity for travel professionals to connect with an array of Thailand's top tourist attractions and suppliers as well as learn how the country is safely reopening more than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event will feature a record-breaking 44 suppliers and more than 700 travel professionals. Notable 2021 suppliers include Bangkok Airways, EVA Air, Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, the Peninsula Bangkok, Banyan Tree Hotels, Abercrombie & Kent, The Siam and Blue Voyage, among others.
Registration is open to buyers from the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Click here to register now.
Attendees of this week's Virtual Marketplace can look forward to participating in a variety of experiences such as informational sessions, themed seminars focusing on things like wellness and romance, laidback virtual happy hours and a selfie room. Although individual appointments with suppliers have already reached capacity, attendees can still chat one-on-one with live representatives from airlines, hotels, tour operators and attractions. New this year, the Virtual Marketplace will also be available as a fully functional mobile app for both iOS and Android under "Thailand Virtual Event."
What's more, participants will have the chance to win a grand prize trip for two to Thailand. The lucky winner will be announced at the event's closing. Additional prizes and Thai souvenirs will be handed out throughout the marketplace’s various seminars and events.
"We are proud to have pioneered a digitally advanced trade event which gives Thai suppliers a virtual platform to connect with international buyers. As Thailand reopens its borders for quarantine-free travel under a phased program, the Virtual Marketplace will serve an essential role in educating the industry on the reopening scheme as well as the latest product offerings throughout Thailand," Siriwan Seeharach, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand's Los Angeles Office, said in a statement. "We are thrilled that interest from the travel industry has been so strong and look forward to the opportunity to empower suppliers and buyers to forge new partnerships and drive visitation to Thailand’s diverse visitor attractions."
Click here to register for the 4th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace.
