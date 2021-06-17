Thailand Plans Mid-October Tourism Reopening
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 17, 2021
Thailand is planning to reopen its borders to tourists in mid-October for those who are fully vaccinated, according to an announcement from the prime minister.
“I know this decision comes with some risk because, when we open the country, there will be an increase in infections, no matter how good our precautions,” said Prayuth Chan-ocha, Prime Minister of Thailand. “But I think when we take into consideration the economic needs of the people, the time has come for us to take that calculated risk.”
The mid-October opening is earlier than previously announced. Thailand was expected to reopen in January of 2022, however, the tourism industry, which contributes heavily to the economy, has been devastated.
The Prime Minister said that the government would only reconsider if a serious situation develops. While the country is currently dealing with a surge in Covid cases, vaccines are on the way.
“To date, we have signed reservation and supply contracts for 105.5 million doses to be delivered this year, putting us ahead of our target for vaccine supplies,” he said. “Based on our current plans, we will administer an average of about 10 million shots a month from July, so that by early October almost 50 million people will have had at least their first shot administered."
Tourism reopening has already begun in some places. Phuket is reopening to visitors who are fully vaccinated on July 1.
