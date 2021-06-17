Last updated: 03:57 PM ET, Thu June 17 2021

Thailand Plans Mid-October Tourism Reopening

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 17, 2021

Grand Palace, Bangkok, Thailand.
Grand Palace, Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/AvigatorPhotographer)

Thailand is planning to reopen its borders to tourists in mid-October for those who are fully vaccinated, according to an announcement from the prime minister.

“I know this decision comes with some risk because, when we open the country, there will be an increase in infections, no matter how good our precautions,” said Prayuth Chan-ocha, Prime Minister of Thailand. “But I think when we take into consideration the economic needs of the people, the time has come for us to take that calculated risk.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Big Ben, London, UK, United Kingdom, City

UK Could Soon Loosen Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers

PONANT

PONANT Resumes Sailings This Summer

Safe travels with Delta.

Delta and Virgin Announce Digital Health Credential

Saint Lucia

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To Saint Lucia This Summer

The mid-October opening is earlier than previously announced. Thailand was expected to reopen in January of 2022, however, the tourism industry, which contributes heavily to the economy, has been devastated.

The Prime Minister said that the government would only reconsider if a serious situation develops. While the country is currently dealing with a surge in Covid cases, vaccines are on the way.

“To date, we have signed reservation and supply contracts for 105.5 million doses to be delivered this year, putting us ahead of our target for vaccine supplies,” he said. “Based on our current plans, we will administer an average of about 10 million shots a month from July, so that by early October almost 50 million people will have had at least their first shot administered."

Tourism reopening has already begun in some places. Phuket is reopening to visitors who are fully vaccinated on July 1.

For more information on Thailand

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Big Ben, London, UK, United Kingdom, City

UK Could Soon Loosen Restrictions for Vaccinated Travelers

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To Saint Lucia This Summer

Hemingway Days Festival Set for July 20-25 in Key West

LA Anticipates a Strong Tourism Comeback Following California’s Reopening

gallery icon Where To Stay and What To Do in West Maui

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS