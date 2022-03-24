Margaritaville at Sea Unveils Travel Advisor Website
Travel Agent Claudette Covey March 24, 2022
Margaritaville at Sea, whose first ship is scheduled to debut on April 30, 2022, introduced BookParadise.com, a travel advisor website designed to educate them on all they need to know to sell the brand to their clients.
“Travel advisors will play an integral role in our success as a new brand, and we value this group greatly as instrumental partners in the launch of Margaritaville at Sea,” said Oneil Khosa, chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea.
“This is why we are doubling down on our efforts to offer the very best resources to help educate, market our experience and drive sales.”
The site offers agents a range of resources, including such training topics as “How to Sell to Groups” and “How to Market Cruise and Stay,” along with a Seminars at Sea section.
It also arms advisors with customizable marketing materials, graphics and brand guidelines to help them sell the line to their clients.
Additionally, advisors are able to create itineraries and book clients on the site.
In conjunction with the introduction of the agent website, Margaritaville at Sea launched a series of monthly educational webinars, which, among other things, will enable travel advisors the chance to win a free cruise aboard the line’s Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.
“With the debut of our site, in-person interactive sessions and a host of other learning modules and branded assets, these efforts set travel advisors up for success as they join forces with us in showcasing our exciting new vacation at sea,” Khosa said.
The line’s two-night inaugural cruise will sail to Grand Bahama Island. Guests will be able to extend their vacations with stays at Grand Bahama Island.
