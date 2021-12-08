Last updated: 12:13 PM ET, Wed December 08 2021

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line To Become Margaritaville at Sea

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood December 08, 2021

Margaritaville sets sail with Margaritaville at Sea.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced on Wednesday it would become Margaritaville at Sea, beginning on April 30, 2022. The company also revealed its Grand Classica ship would be renamed Margaritaville Paradise.

Departing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida this April, Margaritaville Paradise and its 658 cabins in various stateroom categories will transport passengers to Grand Bahama Island for a unique offshore resort experience.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa will serve as CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

"We're excited about this new partnership as we launch Margaritaville at Sea out of the Port of Palm Beach,” Khosa said. “We are incredibly proud of what we've built at Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and are appreciative of our loyal customers and trade partners who have stood by us through so much.”

“We're excited about this next phase of our evolution, rebranding as Margaritaville at Sea,” Khosa continued. “The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers.”

Margaritaville Paradise underwent a multi-million dollar investment and refurbishment and now features the company’s signature casual-luxe design, gourmet food and beverage options, onboard leisure activities, entertainment and more.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan said. “From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we're able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences and elevated service directly on the sea.”

“To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean,” Jimmy Buffett said. “Now you can follow in our wake.”

