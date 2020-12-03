NCL to Celebrate Travel Advisors With Special Week
Travel Agent Norwegian Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 03, 2020
Acknowledging the tough times travel advisors have endured during the pandemic, Norwegian Cruise Line is launching the “Week of You” Dec 7-11 to help them professionally and personally.
A complimentary series of virtual events were designed to inspire and support travel advisors as they prepare for the travel industry’s comeback.
“Our advisors are our lifeline,” said Katina Athanasiou, chief sales officer at Norwegian Cruise Line. “We want to be the best partner to our travel partners.”
As part of the program, NCL in January will launch a new program offering $300 cruise certificates for $150. Travel agents will earn a $50 gift card when each sale is made. There is a limit of 10 certificates per person.
“Guests can choose a cruise within three years, whenever they want,” Athanasiou said. “It’s all the value and none of the stress and pressure. ... What really drove this was us being able to find a way for travel advisors to get revenue as quickly as possible.”
The “Week of You” will include virtual events with people such as best-selling author and purpose coach Jay Shetty, interior design guru Bobby Berk from the Netflix show “Queer Eye,” winemaker and NCL partner Michael Mondavi, business growth advisor Peter Sheahan, business communications expert Jill Schiefelbein and the head of travel at Facebook, Colleen Coulter.
Topics will range from tips on how to establish and maintain healthy mental well-being and mindfulness, to do-it-yourself home office makeovers for a more productive work environment and leveraging social media platforms for client engagement and to grow sales.
The company also will host sessions with NCL executives and sales representatives to prepare them for the brand’s upcoming return to cruising. Advisors can sign up to attend the Metro Meeting that accommodates their region and time zone and best serves their business goals and clients’ needs.
There also will be giveaways, including 20 seven-day cruises (travel agents are entered in a drawing for each session attended) and a home-office makeover in consultation with Berk.
The five-day “Week of You” event will conclude with a performance from the Tony Award-winning production “Million Dollar Quartet,” featured on Norwegian Getaway.
To register and see the schedule of events and guest speakers, click here.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Travel Agent News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS