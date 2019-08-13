Last updated: 02:34 PM ET, Tue August 13 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line Appoints Katina Athanasiou Chief Sales Officer

People Norwegian Cruise Line August 13, 2019

Katina Athanasiou, NCL
PHOTO: Katina Athanasiou (photo courtesy Norwegian Cruise Line)

WHY IT RATES: Norwegian says that it is doubling down on its partners first philosophy. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced Katina Athanasiou as the Company’s Chief Sales Officer, responsible for driving the cruise line’s sales strategy by maximizing opportunities across all third-party booking channels and deepening travel partner relationships.

Reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Stuart, this newly created role reaffirms the cruise line’s commitment to its Partner’s First philosophy, which puts travel partners at the center of business decisions. Partners First celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2021.

“With the launch of our latest ship, Norwegian Encore, in November and the much-anticipated debut of our Leonardo class ships, it is more important now than ever that we enhance our efforts and have a laser focus on driving results,” said Stuart. “As such, we are making the most of the exceptional talent we have across the organization. We are very excited that Katina will lead this already exceptional team in delivering truly meaningful results.”

Working hand-in-hand with Athanasiou is Camille Olivere, senior vice president of sales and trade partnerships. A travel business expert with deep relationships across the industry, Olivere will directly lead Norwegian Cruise Line’s efforts with Strategic Accounts, reinvigorating the Partners First philosophy to showcase the strengths of the Company to some of its most significant partners. She will continue to lead the charge with senior executives across the trade while fortifying our connection to independent travel advisors.

A cruise industry veteran for over 20 years, Athanasiou most recently served as senior vice president of charters, meetings, incentives and events (MICE market), overseeing the sales efforts for all full-ship charters and corporate and incentive groups across Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings brands. Previously, she led the MICE sales effort for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Athanasiou has spent her career developing and implementing successful business strategies, helping her exceed sales goals across every measure.

Commenting on the new opportunity, she said, “It is a privilege to lead this powerful sales team. I am thrilled to work alongside our travel advisors and support everything our Partners First philosophy embodies.”

SOURCE: Norwegian Cruise Line press release.

