Suppliers Send Encouraging Video Messages to Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke March 30, 2020
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has heavily impacted the travel and tourism industry, but it should come as no surprise that the sector remains as resilient as ever.
Suppliers, like many, know that travel will eventually return in full force.
In the meantime, companies like Apple Leisure Group are working hard to help make travel agents' lives easier.
"While there certainly isn't a playbook for shutting the world down, we've tried to lessen your workload by implementing automatic cancellations to destinations as they close," said, Ray Snisky, Chief Commercial Officer at Apple Leisure Group, Vacations.
"We were quick to roll out agent incentives. This is our way of helping you and keeping our eyes focused on the future. From travel benefits like discounted exclusive nonstop vacation flights, an extra 1 percent commission on Travel Protection Plus and of course an opportunity to earn up to 3,000 WAVES points," added Scott Wiseman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Travel Agent Brands.
Chairman of Carnival Corporation, Micky Arison, also provided words of encouragement during this trying time.
"It's a difficult time. This too will pass. In the end, we can start to rebuild the business the way it was before. It's not going to be easy. It's going to take time. It's going to take effort. But working together I'm very confident that we'll continue to deliver great vacations to millions of people," he said.
In addition to tour operators and cruise lines, destinations, hotel and resort brands and others have shared timely messages to travel advisors, reminding them that they are standing by and ready to welcome travelers soon.
