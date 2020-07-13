Take Host Agency Reviews’ 2020 Travel Agent Income Survey
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff July 13, 2020
Host Agency Reviews is asking for travel advisor input for its annual Travel Agent Income Survey.
Last year, more than 900 travel advisors participated in the survey, providing a critical data-driven overview of income trends as well as an opportunity for travel advisors to benchmark their success among industry norms.
The 2020 survey will also offer information on longer-term income trends as well as income according to education, experience, region, and niche; new agent startup costs and income; correlations between income and demographics; and more.
This year is particularly exciting for us,” said Steph Lee, founder of Host Agency Reviews. “Because of great partners like ASTA, Ensemble Travel Group, and CCRA, we expect to have enough independently accredited agencies responding that we can publish an income report specific to independent agencies. Our hope is to shine light not only on the income, but also the salaries of agency employees, benefits offered and most common forms of compensation.”
Travel advisors can provide their input through August 23, 2020, and Host Agency Reviews will award eight participating agents with a $25 gift card via a random drawing.
