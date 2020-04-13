The Demand for Travel Education Is on the Rise
Travel Agent The Travel Institute Claudette Covey April 13, 2020
In an open letter to the industry, The Travel Institute President Diane Petras has “seen the resiliency of travel professionals time and again” throughout her 30-plus years in travel. That resiliency, noted Petras, a CTIE, remains unchanged in the wake of the coronavirus.
“During this current crisis, our team has been resolute about supporting our industry by offering content that enables agent growth despite the downturn in business,” she said. “I’m encouraged now by recent, high demand from so many professionals seeking to strengthen their professional and practical capabilities while they have the unanticipated time to do it.”
The numbers speak for themselves. This April, The Travel Institute saw a 29 percent increase in certification program enrollment, as well a sizable number of agents seeking extensions.
Additionally, more than 650 students are connecting on The Travel Institute’s private Certified Travel Associate (CTA) Facebook study group; and 1,250 agents are downloading its Business Planning course, which is temporarily being offered on a complimentary basis, Petras said.
Cruise Planners Focuses on Positive Messages to Help Travel...Host Agency & Consortia
The number of advisors participating in The Travel Institute’s free webinars increased by 11 percent in April; upward of 1,000 new subscribers have been receiving its weekly micro-learning information since mid-March; and growing numbers of graduates are seeking to activate their digital credentials.
“As a non-profit, independent organization dedicated to industry education, we remain committed to doing what we do best: providing relevant and accurate education on timely topics that advance agent knowledge and skills regardless of career stage,” she said.
“In that spirit, and in support of all agents during these unprecedented times,” Petras said, adding that The Travel Institute will enable advisors to take its Business Writing module – one of 15 included in its CTA course – free of charge through April 30.
Additionally, The Travel Institute’s Business Planning course, which is typically reserved for the Premium Access Lounge, will remain free of charge through April 30.
Petras urged advisors to work toward ensuring that they are up to date with their Continuing Education Units, their supplier partners and other training programs.
“Stay connected and let us know how else we can help. It’s truly exciting so many of you are choosing to be proactive and productive, reacquainting yourselves with what we offer or, in some cases, getting familiar with us for the first time — welcome to all!”
Said Nancy Greco of No Nonsense Travel & Event Planning, who is taking this time work on CTA: “I’ve had so many things interrupt my life in the past year trying to get it completed. I now finally have time – with no excuses.”
Stephanie Chappelle, CTA, of Warren Place Travel, said she’s focused on making “lemons out of lemonade” through The Travel Institute Premium Access program.
Roxanne Simmons of Simmons Design is embarking on Part 2 of “Don’t Let Your Agency Go Dormant While This Virus is Active” webinar. “The topic was very timely and gave thought-provoking information on how to proceed with our business.”
