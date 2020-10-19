The Travel & Adventure Show Series Goes Virtual
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz October 19, 2020
The Travel & Adventure Show Series is bringing its travel industry insights to travel agents, consumers and industry leaders alike virtually this year, starting on October 21 at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST.
Featuring travel tips, top destinations and travel brands, including interviews with travel celebrities and experts, each of the seven episodes focuses on different regions of the globe.
Attendees will be able to use state-of-the-art technology that allows them to connect directly with travel providers to help them find, plan and book their next trip at great prices. Travel agents will also learn about insider tips and be able to meet with travel providers personally.
Exhibitors will host live Zoom meetings right from their virtual “booths,” allowing attendees to speak face-to-face with these destination experts and ask questions.
The Travel & Adventure Show Series begins on October 21 with a focus on Europe. Joining the series is travel celebrity Rick Steves. With around 25-40 exhibitors each show, everyone will be able to learn something new.
Other notable travel celebrities that will be joining the show include Samantha Brown, Peter Greenberg, Phil Keoghan and James Maxwell. Other episodes will feature ocean and river cruises, Asia and the South Pacific as well as the Caribbean and Latin America, among others.
For more information or to register for the event, please visit TravelShows.com and click on either Travel Provider, Travel Agent or Consumer.
