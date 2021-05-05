The Travel Institute Offers a Free Class for National Travel Advisor Day
The Travel Institute is celebrating travel advisors with a special gift.
Advisors in the U.S. and beyond can take its Business Writing online learning module free of charge through May 31, 2021.
“Cheers to those who have survived the challenges of the past year and to those newcomers bringing fresh energy and talent to our critical industry,” said Diane Petras, president of The Travel Institute. “As travel demand ramps up, we hope advisors everywhere will take advantage of this gift in celebration of their success to date and as an opportunity to ensure they are ready to further showcase their value with clear and concise communication to their travelers.”
The Business Writing module is part of the Travel Institute’s Certified Travel Associate, or CTA, course, and it provides advisors at all levels practical advice on how to sharpen business writing skills.
“Our mission is, as always, to ensure advisor and industry success; gifting this learning module is just one more way we are doing exactly that,” said Petras.
Travel advisors can also pursue their CTA, which is an advanced designation for experienced advisors. The program offers tools needed to enhance value, grow sales, improve efficiencies and more with professional and practical skills from business ethics, customer-focused selling, interpersonal skills and time management as well as credit card fraud, itinerary planning and selling, world geography, travel insurance and more.
