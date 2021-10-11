Last updated: 02:44 PM ET, Mon October 11 2021

TourRadar Invites Travel Advisors to New Webinar

Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz October 11, 2021

TourRadar
TourRadar's Adventure Together event. (photo via TourRadar)

TourRadar, the booking engine for multi-day tours around the world, has announced a new virtual event called Adventure Together, which will bring together travel advisors, tour operators and industry leaders to discuss the industry’s recovery.

Considered one of the biggest events in the industry to date, the event will be streamed on November 9th and 10th, 2021, featuring over twenty guest speakers, including TourRadar’s CEO Travis Pittman and presenters from Amazing Thailand, United Airlines and Visit Hungary.

Talks will include how travel advisors can better access the multi-day tour market, how to reach new customers and more. The event agenda is below.

TourRadar
Daily schedule for TourRadar's Adventure Together event. (photo via TourRadar)

Travel advisors and other members of the industry are encouraged to join for free here. Guests also have the chance to win big prizes, like a trip for two to Thailand or free flights with United Airlines.

“As travel opens back up, we want to gather the industry’s top professionals to discuss what will drive the recovery,” said Travis Pittman, Founder and CEO of TourRadar. “We’ll have some amazing guest speakers and a special announcement that specifically addresses a new revenue stream opportunity for travel advisors, and additional partners.”

Please click here to sign up for the event. To learn more about TourRadar, please click here.

