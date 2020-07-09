Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean to Host Dive Webinar
Travel Agent Claudette Covey July 09, 2020
The Belize Tourism Board announced that Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will host a Diving in the Caribbean and Risk Mitigation Amidst COVID-19 webinar on July 14 at 1 p.m. EST.
The webinar will provide travel advisors with insights from the Caribbean Divers Alert Network, identify the most spectacular dive sites in the Caribbean and detail the elements that make the Caribbean’s “underwater gardens” so unique, TASC said.
The panel will include knowledgeable speakers who will discuss these topics and how they pertain to travel advisors and what they sell.
In addition to Deborah Arana, Senior Trade Officer for the Belize Tourism Board, the panel will include several COVID-19 experts, along with representatives from the Saint Lucia Dive Association, Grenada Dive Association, Discover Dominica, Clearly Cayman, a dive from Ramons Village Resorts in Belize and more.
The panel will be moderated by TASC Founder and Administrator Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke.
TASC is a private Facebook group whose members serve as Caribbean brand ambassadors, providing travel advisors with insider information to help them boost their sales in the region.
The webinar Zoom ID is 860 4306 8033, and the password 484847.
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS