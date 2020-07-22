Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean Unveils Online Wellness Program
Travel Agent Claudette Covey July 22, 2020
Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will debut an online interactive program throughout August to commemorate National Wellness Month.
“Not only has the coronavirus pandemic affected every aspect of our lives, but the awareness of personal health and wellbeing is at the forefront of our clients’ minds. Our Wellness Campaign is designed to educate travel advisors who sell wellness vacations and are in search of the top destinations, resorts and experiences,” said Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke, founder of TASC, a private Facebook group whose members serve as Caribbean brand ambassadors, providing agents with insider information to help them boost their sales in the region.
The program will focus on health and safety issues in terms of wellness tourism during the pandemic, one-of-kind wellness experiences and destinations, and provide insights on how to sell wellness as a holistic experience.
“A diverse group of travel leaders and wellness influencers will share insights on how visitor expectations have changed when booking a wellness vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” TASC said. “Travel advisors will get the tools, practical ideas, tips and advice on how to sell wellness packages.”
Throughout the month, TASC will unveil different themes for participants to explore.
On Aug. 3, it will debut Caribbean Day Dreaming, featuring “social media shareables to fuel clients’ minds.”
On Aug. 15, the group will introduce National Relaxation Day, “an actual day to unwind and take the day off.”
On Aug. 19, TASC will focus on photography as a “tool to create perspective and connections with clients.”
On Aug. 25, it will unveil a live webinar—Wellness Tourism: Health is the New Wealth—which will include a panel of Caribbean wellness experts.
Lastly, on Aug. 30, TASC will offer one-minute messages “of appreciation to valued travel advisors from suppliers.”
In other developments, TASC will celebrate Caribbean Wellness Day on Sept. 14, 2020, with the goal of getting its members for physically active.
