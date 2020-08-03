Travel Institute Revises North America Destination Specialist Course
Janeen Christoff August 03, 2020
The Travel Institute has released an updated version of its North America: A Destination Specialist Course.
The refreshed program provides current information on key attractions and activities, historic highlights, seasonal nuances and more for the 10 Canadian provinces and all 50 states for the U.S.
Diane Petras, President of The Travel Institute, noted that the release of the updated course is well-timed since many Americans are looking to travel closer to home.
“Travel professionals have an opportunity to be creative as they balance the need for safety and security with the desire for escape and adventure as only travel offers,” Petras said, adding domestic travel demand is also boosted by current international travel restrictions, interest in seasonal outdoor activities, and the recent marketing efforts of tourism groups.”
Guida Botelho, Director of Education for The Travel Institute, noted that there is “tremendous potential” for domestic travel sales.
“With 2019 travel spending reports indicating $1.1 trillion in the U.S. and $90 billion in Canada, these two countries clearly offer vast opportunities to satisfy pent-up travel demand. Travel professionals must be ready, willing and able to pivot and support travelers where they want to go,” said Botelho.
The North America course goes into great detail with overviews of each province in Canada and each state in the U.S. including the following:
—A “Lay of the Land” overview
—Key Areas/Points of Interest
—Arrival/Transportation
—Dining
—Local Business
—Sales Tips and Notes
—Additional Resources
—Star-Spangled or Maple Leaf Theater (country-dependent)
Students take the course on The Travel Institute’s e-Learning platform. Short quizzes at the end of sections reinforce learning and ensure travel advisors’ readiness to help craft itineraries and aid clients in decision-making.
“This course enables travel advisors to truly grasp the myriad of options, articulate key features and, ultimately, create itineraries that best meet traveler needs and preferences within North America today,” said Botelho.
Completion of the course was accelerated in anticipation of increased demand for domestic travel. The course is available for single purchase and is also included in The Travel Institute’s Premium Access Lounge, which is available at a special rate throughout August. Upon completion of the course, students earn 10 Continuing Education Units, or CEUs, toward maintaining certification from The Travel Institute as well as standing as a North America Destination Specialist.
