Domestic Travel Increases During COVID-19 Pandemic
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff July 24, 2020
Despite an escalation in COVID-19 cases, Americans are still traveling this summer.
International trips are on hold, but domestic travel is showing a steady increase, research from Squaremouth shows.
The travel insurance comparison site found a 19 percent increase in the number of U.S. travelers this year highlights a pent up demand for travel, while international trips have been limited by travel restrictions and border closures.
“We are seeing travel rebound, despite international travel bans. This increase in domestic travel is encouraging”, says Megan Moncrief, CMO of Squaremouth.com. “We are happy to report that more travelers are exploring the US this year
Travelers are also spending approximately the same amount as last year. The average trip costs approximately $3,947 in 2020.
Even though many travelers are staying closer to home this summer, they are looking to protect their vacations with travel insurance. Squaremouth notes that a cancellation-style travel insurance policy can provide travelers peace of mind as well as important medical coverage.
Travelers can look to Squaremouth for guidance on specific policies that will protect trips during COVID-19.
