Unforgettable Greece Offering Free Trip for Travel Agents
Travel Agent August 28, 2019
WHY IT RATES: As part of their launch, Unforgettable Greece will be holding a competition for a travel agent to enjoy an 8-day private trip to Athens, Naxos and Santorini. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Unforgettable Greece launched on August 16, 2019, to provide trade experts with as much insight into their new offering as possible. The tour operator is running a competition to offer one lucky travel agent and their plus one the chance to travel on one of their new tours absolutely free.
The prize includes an 8-day private food and wine trip, traveling through Athens, Naxos and Santorini.
Part of the ‘Unforgettable Travel Company’, Unforgettable Greece specializes in private, tailor-made trips to Greece, with a team made up of Greek travel designers and marketers with over 30 years’ experience in the Greek travel industry.
With an aim to become the leading luxury destination experts in Greece, Unforgettable Greece is on a mission to create bespoke itineraries with hand-picked unique experiences for all their customers. These include private expert led archaeological tours to Delphi, exclusive “meet the wine maker” dinners in Crete, private helicopter photo tours in Santorini, and even a private cooking class in Athens with a world-renowned Greek chef.
The launch comes following the success of the Unforgettable Croatia brand, which operates its own fleet of luxury small ships which sail along the Croatian coastline. Unforgettable Greece will also launch luxury small ship cruises taking in Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and several other Greek islands, all with 8 exciting day itineraries.
Unforgettable Greece will also specialize in customized multi-country private trips, which will combine both Croatia and Greece, giving customers the exciting opportunity to enjoy the Dalmatian coast alongside a visit to up to 16 Greek islands.
As part of the launch, Unforgettable Greece are running a competition for one lucky travel agent to enjoy an 8-day private food and wine trip to Greece. The trip will visit Athens, Naxos, and Santorini, with guided tours of the Acropolis and a cooking class in Athens.
Following this, the winner will set off for the islands, first stopping in Naxos for a local family hosted cheese and wine experience, before finished the trip in Santorini with a tour of some of the island’s best wineries.
The trip includes overnight stays in luxury hotels, as well as private transfers throughout.
Commenting on the launch Graham Carter, Sales & Marketing Director for the Unforgettable Travel Company said,
“We're very excited about the launch of Unforgettable Greece, which will complement our efforts in Croatia. We've developed a strong reputation for designing personalized itineraries with very unique private experiences and unrivalled service. Our product team have spent the last 12 months building a fantastic network on the ground and we've recruited a hand-picked team of travel designers and marketers to help our clients design truly unforgettable trips to Greece.
We’ve spotted a gap in the market for a luxury travel company to Greece that specializes in unique itineraries with unique one-off experiences, which is what we really excel in.
We’re excited to offer itineraries combining Croatia and Greece with our specialized knowledge of both destinations. Combining Athens and Santorini with a luxury small ship cruise along the Dalmatian coast is proving to be a very popular."
The luxury travel company always goes the extra mile, providing customers with a dedicated 24-hour concierge, beautiful pre-departure travel packs, personalized restaurant guides, welcome home gifts and a host of luxury travel accessories.
To enter, simply fill out this entry form on the Unforgettable Greece site.
SOURCE: Unforgettable Greece press release.
For more information on Greece
For more Travel Agent News
Travel Advisors and Suppliers Grow Relationships at ASTA...
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS