United Airlines CEO To Keynote ASTA Global Convention in 2021

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff April 08, 2021

ASTA Logo

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) announced that United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby, will give a keynote address at ASTA’s Global Convention in Chicago.

After going 100 percent virtual for 2020, this year’s event will take place at the Hyatt Regency, Chicago, August 23-25. There will also be a virtual component taking place August 30-31, 2021.

Kirby will discuss the state of air travel and what is next for the industry during the in-person portion of the event on August 24. He has an extensive background in all facets of the travel industry and will provide a wide variety of insights.

Janeen Christoff
