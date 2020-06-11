ASTA Global Convention Transitioning to Virtual Event for 2020
The American Society of Travel Advisors' (ASTA) annual Global Convention is being transitioned into an online virtual experience this summer known as ASTA Global Live due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. on August 25-28, the new virtual event will be held online over the same dates later this summer.
Considered the "Essential Industry Event for Travel Agency Professionals," the renamed ASTA Global Live will feature more than 14 educational sessions focusing on a variety of topics, including sales, business operations and the ASTA Verified Travel Advisor certification program.
This year's attendees will also have the chance to meet with over 100 travel suppliers through an online tradeshow as well as individual appointments in addition to the opportunity to participate in virtual fitness classes.
The final two days of ASTA Global Live (August 27-28) will be set up for small business and independent advisors as part of ASTA Small Business Network Live.
Notable speakers for this year's event will include Public Television Host and Guidebook Author Rick Steves; Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President & CEO of Celebrity Cruises and Captain Kate McCue, Captain of Celebrity Edge, among others. Meanwhile, Tom Krieglstein, Founder, Lead Facilitator, Swift Kick will emcee ASTA Global Live.
"The health and safety of our members, community and staff is our highest priority. Given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, ASTA leadership determined that transitioning our in-person annual convention to a digital experience is a step we must take to protect the vulnerable, while also doing our part to stop the spread of the virus," said ASTA President and CEO Zane Kerby in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We’re confident that our team will provide travel advisors with the unique content and expert advice that the thousands of travel industry professionals who gather with us each year have come to expect and enjoy."
To help prepare for the redesigned event, ASTA has launched a FAQs page for all attendees and exhibitors highlighting the next steps they need to take to hit the ground running in August. Here, attendees who have already registered will find instructions for transferring their registration.
"We look forward to welcoming travel professionals from across the globe to ASTA Global Live," added Kerby. "While we’re disappointed not to be able to see our members in person, we’re looking forward to engaging with our community in a one-of-a-kind virtual experience. During this difficult time, with so many transitions in our daily lives, we want to assure members that our commitment to fighting on their behalf is and supporting their businesses unwavering. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing additional speakers, education sessions and unique features that ASTA’s annual meeting is known for."
Travel professionals can register for ASTA Global Live using the promo code "ASTALive30" by July 11 to receive $30 off at checkout. Visit ASTAGlobalLive.org for more information.
