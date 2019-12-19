Universal Orlando Launches U-Preferred Agency Program
Travel Agent Donald Wood December 19, 2019
Travel agents and advisors should be taking notice as Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations announced its new U-Preferred Agency Program.
Established to celebrate and recognize Universal Orlando’s top-selling travel agencies, the U-Preferred Agency Program will make selling theme park vacations more enjoyable by offering members unique benefits, exclusive opportunities and more.
Some of the special rewards and exclusive opportunities available for travel agents and advisors who join the program include enhanced sales support, training and education opportunities; dedicated U-Preferred Agency marketing materials; and a logo for marketing and advertising materials that designates an elite agency working with Universal Orlando.
“Universal Orlando Resort is proud to work with an esteemed group of travel agents to deliver world-class experiences to their clients and our guests,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Universal Orlando offers travel agents commissions on a wide variety of products, special benefits, access to the Universal Partner Community that provides agents with more support and resources than ever before, an extensive library of sales tools, dedicated training on how to sell the destination and more.”
In addition, regardless of which tier a travel agency reaches in the program—Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze—each of the five levels will offer their own valuable benefits and privileges.
Officials from Universal Orlando also announced in August they would be building a new theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe, which will be the company’s fourth park. The new facility will be located within a larger 750-acre site that nearly doubles the theme park company’s total available acreage in Central Florida.
Epic Universe will also feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants and more.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Donald Wood
ASTA Helps Advisors Avoid New Tax on Travel Agencies in Utah
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS