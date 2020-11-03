What Travel Advisors Should Know About Bahamas Tourism Right Now
Travel Agent Brian Major November 03, 2020
The Bahamas has long been an easy visit for Americans, fewer than three hours by air from most East Coast cities. Yet as with every other aspect of life following the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation to the territory has grown more complex.
Bahamas travelers are now obligated to complete a growing layer of required health and safety measures before they can access the archipelago’s attractions. Your Bahamas-bound clients must contend with a full menu of new protocols and procedures prior to accessing the beaches, historic attractions, craft shops and vendors and distinctive local cuisine found across the territory’s tourist districts.
The good news is that after completing the pre- and point-of-entry protocols, travelers will not be restricted to their resort or hotel properties as in some other warm-weather destinations and will be free to venture across the territory. Here are the things travel advisors should know prior to sending their clients off on Bahamas vacations.
Testing: Visitors are required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test five days prior to arrival. Previous protocols required a negative RT PCR test result from within seven days prior to travel; travelers who booked stays under the earlier protocols will be permitted to enter the country through November 6.
Negative test result proof must also be presented upon arrival in The Bahamas; visitors with test results older than five days will not be permitted to enter the country. Unless departing on the fifth day, travelers will also be required to take an RT PCR test on the fifth day of their stay.
Health Visa: Visitors to the territory are required to apply online for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa after they obtain proof of a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test. Negative test results must be uploaded in order to complete a Health Visa application.
Travel health visa applications will be processed within 72 hours and should be submitted with adequate lead time. Visa costs are tied to vacationers’ length of stay.
Travel Insurance: Travelers will be required to opt in to COVID-19 health insurance designed to cover their stay in the territory. Insurance costs are included in the Health Visa application fee.
On the ground: For the duration of their stay, visitors will be required to complete a daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking purposes. While in The Bahamas, travelers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing in public places.
Travelers who abide by the protocols will be “permitted to move about and explore” the territory “beyond the confines of their hotel or other accommodations,” said Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation officials.
Because the Bahamas archipelago includes more than 700 islands and cays encompassing 100,000 square miles, officials note “conditions and instances of the virus can be different on each of the 16 islands available to welcome visitors” and advise travelers to “check the status of their Bahamas destination” before visiting.
