World's Leading Cruise Lines Excellence Awards Recognize Top Travel Partners
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke August 21, 2019
Nearly three dozen awards were handed out at the second annual World’s Leading Cruise Lines Excellence Awards in Miami Beach this week.
The event recognized the top travel partners of all five of Carnival Corporation's North American cruise brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn. Among the most prestigious awards, Carnival Cruise Line's Ted Arison Founder's Award went to Expedia Group while Vacations To Go was honored with Cunard's Samuel Cunard Founder's Award.
Other notable winners included Expedia CruiseShipCenters (Holland America Line’s Chairman’s Award); AAA Travel and CAA Travel (Princess Cruises' Stanley McDonald Founder’s Award) and Valerie Wilson Travel Inc. (Seabourn's Warren Titus Award).
In addition the Founder's Award, other categories included the President's Award, Consortia Partner Excellence Award, Franchise Agency Network Excellence Award, Online Travel Partner Excellence Award, Retail Travel Partner Excellence Award and Host Agency Network Excellence Award.
"Travel professionals have been an extraordinarily important partner in our business from when we began cruising in 1972, and nearly 50 years later they continue to be a great partner and every bit as important, and this awards program is one more way for us to acknowledge the key role they play in explaining what we do and guiding veteran cruisers and people who have never cruised before to the cruise vacation that’s right for them," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, in a statement.
"We are thrilled to honor our winning travel partners while also using the occasion to recognize that all of our travel partners are winners in our eyes," he added. "We deeply appreciate their loyalty, commitment and enthusiasm for our world-leading cruise line brands and, together, we look forward to continuing to share our collective business success."
Here's a complete list of this year's World's Leading Cruise Lines Excellence Awards winners:
—Founder's/Chairman's Award: Expedia Group (CCL); Vacations To Go (CUN); Expedia CruiseShipCenters (HAL); AAA Travel and CAA Travel (PCL); Valerie Wilson Travel Inc. (SBN).
—President’s Award: Dream Vacations, CruiseOne, Cruises Inc. (CCL); Avoya Travel (CUN); Vacations To Go (HAL); Ensemble Travel Group (PCL); Vacations To Go (SBN).
—Consortia Partner Excellence Award: TRAVELSAVERS NEST (CCL); Ensemble Travel Group (CUN); Travel Leaders Network (HAL); Travel Leaders Network (PCL); Virtuoso (SBN).
—Franchise Agency Network Excellence Award: Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative (CCL); Expedia CruiseShipCenters (CUN); Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative (HAL); Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative (PCL); Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative (SBN).
—Online Travel Partner Excellence Award: International Voyager (CCL); WMPH (CUN); Cruises-N-More (HAL); Vacations To Go (PCL); World Travel Holdings (SBN).
—Retail Travel Partner Excellence Award: Travel Planners; Expedia CentrodeCruceros, Puerto Rico (CCL); FROSCH International Travel (CUN); Auto Club Enterprise (HAL); Expedia CruiseShipCenters (PCL); FROSCH International Travel (SBN).
—Host Agency Network Excellence Award: Travel Planners International (CCL); Cruises & Tours Unlimited (CUN); Cruises & Tours Unlimited (HAL); KHM Travel Group (PCL); Travel Experts Inc. (SBN).
