WTTC Postpones 2020 Global Summit

Travel Agent World Travel & Tourism Council Patrick Clarke March 11, 2020

Gloria Guevara WTTC president and CEO
PHOTO: Gloria Guevara, WTTC president and CEO. (photo by Brian Major)

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has postponed its 2020 Global Summit in Cancun, Mexico until the fall in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

WTTC's 20th Global Summit, which was recently relocated from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Cancun, was scheduled to take place April 21-23.

While the destination hasn't been impacted by any known coronavirus cases, the WTTC said the decision will provide the travel and tourism sector the necessary time to recover from the outbreak and its impact.

"We stand in solidarity with governments, countries and organizations which are being affected by COVID-19 and look forward to hosting our Global Summit in the autumn. This will provide a global platform to discuss the sector’s recovery and future plans," said WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara in a statement accompanying this week's announcement.

"Cancun and the State of Quintana Roo are continuing to plan a full schedule of events, meetings and conventions against the global backdrop of COVID-19. We have no COVID-19 cases but stand ready to support those around the world," added Carlos Joaquin, Governor of Quintana Roo.

"We look forward to hosting the 20th WTTC Global Summit in the autumn and ensuring it is the most successful Global Summit ever."

One of the most important events in travel and tourism, the WTTC Global Summit brings together both important industry leaders and government representatives to ensure action on the most important issues impacting travel and tourism on the international level.

