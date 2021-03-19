WTTC Reveals Theme, Speakers for 2021 Global Summit
Travel Agent World Travel & Tourism Council Patrick Clarke March 19, 2021
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced that "Uniting the World for Recovery" will be the key theme for its 20th Global Summit, which will take place from April 25-27 in Cancun, Mexico.
WTTC also revealed some of the speakers set to take the stage in Mexico next month, including former President of Colombia and 2016 Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos.
Other speakers will include business leaders from renowned travel companies such as Carnival Corporation, Hilton, Marriott, Melia, Airbnb, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Expedia Group, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Trip.com and Internova, among others.
The three-day hybrid event will take place at the Moon Palace Convention Centre and online virtually for those who can't attend in person. Enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place throughout the event, including COVID-19 testing and regular health checks.
The 2021 Global Summit will include the launch of the "Women Empowerment Declaratory" with the aim of having 200 private sector members join in. The new initiative is geared toward defining and influencing policies that can help empower women from all walks of life, ensuring that travel and tourism recovery efforts reach women all over the world and reducing the gender gap in the travel and tourism industry.
"Our Global Summit will be the platform for the global recovery of this important industry. It is time for everyone to work together and move this sector forward. Our event will pave the way to recover millions of Travel & Tourism jobs that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara said in a statement. "We would like to thank the Government of Quintana Roo, which was one of the first global destinations to receive the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, for working so hard to ensure the very highest levels of health and hygiene are in place for our Global Summit."
Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said the summit will be an "incredible event" that will generate investment and promotion as well as promote social development in the Mexican Caribbean and empower women. "It will be an honor for Quintana Roo to host so many representatives of the global Travel & Tourism sector, and we are looking forward to welcoming them to Cancun."
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council, Cancun, Mexico
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Travel Advisors Weigh in on Whether Vaccinated Baby Boomers Are Spurring Bookings
American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines Join Signature Travel Network
Virgin Voyages To Host Second Virtual Summit for Travel Advisors
Tourism Renaissance to Hold Online Event with Conferences, Exhibitions
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS