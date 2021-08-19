A Tool for the Digital Savvy Traveler
August 19, 2021
Most travelers want to stay at least a little plugged in while on vacation.
WiFi access is a necessity for many in traveling, whether it be for business or leisure.
It’s not always obtainable or reliable, which means having your own personal hotspot is key if you truly need to use the world wide web.
Privacy is important too, so avoiding public WiFi is ideally the best situation to keep your info secure.
Enter Skyroam.
“Our customers use their Solis Wi-Fi hotspots for work, study and play,” Eric Plam, President of Skyroam, said. “Whether at home, around town, or while traveling overseas, Skyroam delivers a dedicated, secure connection, protecting our customers from man-in-the-middle attacks and other cybersecurity threats that are common while using public wi-fi.”
The Skyroam Solis Lite is a pocket-sized 4G LTE WiFi hotspot that is super handy for travelers of all types. It has a battery life of 16 hours and can also connect up to 10 devices.
Using in on a recent cruise trip, the product delivered on the hype. After setting it up at home, it was easy connecting to the hotspot at the airport, on a bus ride from Orlando to Port Canaveral, as well as at the ports in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. It does not work on the plane or out at sea, but it can be used in over 130 countries around the world.
Testing it out both on mobile phone and laptop yielded quick results in accessing the Internet and being able to download and upload content.
However, it’s all about the data. If you plan to do a great deal, you’ll need to make sure you have enough to back it up. If you’re just browsing social media and the web, you can get by with less – keeping an eye on the total data is a must though. It’s easier to burn through data than you might think.
Skyroam offers WiFi by the day, month or GB. There are no contracts, so you pay only for what you use.
The pricing plans are for use in the United States as well as globally.
If you know you’ll be needing great WiFi all the time, then the “unlimited plan” is the way to go – it includes high-speed data up to 20GB but is slower after. Travelers can also pay per GB ($8 per GB in the US and $12 per GB internationally), which enables the user a pay as you go plan.
Staying connected to the digital world is a must for so many travelers. Public WiFi at airports shouldn’t be trusted all that much, and the internet speed at many hotels can be a drag if you have a ton to do. Having a personal hotspot can take the stress off worrying about how you’ll remain plugged in throughout your travels.
