18 Places Americans Can Visit With Few To No Travel Restrictions Right Now
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 11, 2021
Accessible Hotspots
Americans have access to more than 100 countries and territories around the world, with destinations throughout Europe and even Canada reopening to U.S. tourists this summer. While fully vaccinated individuals will have a much easier time crossing borders compared to unvaccinated travelers in the second half of 2021, there are plenty of places that Americans can visit right now with minimal restrictions and requirements. Here are some notable destinations with no testing or quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated U.S. travelers heading into the fall. In many cases, even unvaccinated travelers can visit with proof of a recent negative test result or recovery from COVID-19.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS