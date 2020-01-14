Facial Recognition for Global Entry Gaining Popularity
Travel Technology Rich Thomaselli January 14, 2020
Global Entry has slowly but surely been getting a technological upgrade that is making the popular travel program even quicker to use at airports.
Facial recognition has been added to the Global Entry program at 15 airports in the U.S. and overseas, allowing international travelers to navigate re-entry at a much faster pace.
Global Entry is a paid program – though relatively cheap at $100 for five years – monitored by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. Members, who are pre-approved after a rigorous background check and in-person interview, then enter the United States through automatic kiosks at select airports.
MGM Resorts Agrees to Sell MGM Grand and Mandalay BayHotel & Resort
Delta's 2019 Earnings Exceeds ExpectationsAirlines & Airports
Allegiant Announces Largest Route Expansion, New DestinationsAirlines & Airports
Where Your State Wants to Travel in 2020 According to TwitterDestination & Tourism
At airports, program members proceed to Global Entry kiosks, present their machine-readable passport or U.S. permanent resident card, place their fingerprints on the scanner for fingerprint verification and complete a customs declaration. The kiosk issues the traveler a transaction receipt and directs the traveler to baggage claim and the exit.
Now, at a limited number of airports including Detroit, Miami, New York-JFK, Houston-Intercontinental, Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago-O’Hare, instead of getting your fingerprint scanned you can have your face scanned by facial recognition technology.
Global entry members can now scan their passport at a kiosk, have their picture taken, and give the printout to an agent to exit the airport or head to baggage claim.
The technology matches passengers’ facial scans to pictures in government databases, such as passport or visa photos.
The program is also known as Simplified Arrival.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Technology News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS