September 13 2022

Introducing the Mobeo Travel App

Donald Wood September 13, 2022

Globally connected via smartphone.
Globally connected via smartphone. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/Warchi)

Northstar Travel Group unveiled a new travel smartphone app powered by the technology and expertise of travel connectivity developer, Itoorer.

The Mobeo app allows travelers to stay connected with enabled internet data access, free international calls, secure Wi-Fi hotspot sharing, city guides, relevant points of interest and more in one convenient app.

The new app is also infused with content from travel42, the industry’s trusted source for destination content. The feed provides more than 40,000 points of interest and 6,000 destinations to the app.

Mobeo’s service can also provide an additional revenue generator for travel advisors, enabling agents to earn a commission on any data service a client purchases.

“In a time when it is critical for travelers to stay connected anywhere in the world, we anticipate the traveler's preference for having a consistent connectivity solution using their devices,” Northstar senior vice president Sheila Rice said.

“The app can provide data access along with relevant destination information, which is valuable for the traveler, while also providing a revenue stream for dedicated travel advisors,” Rice continued. “This is a compelling solution for those looking to offer a value-add to their travel services.”

Travelers with eSIM-enabled phones will no longer be limited to unreliable international data plans and connectivity performance, and can enable their phones to have two carrier services on one device, avoiding roaming costs by purchasing Mobeo's daily data plans at a fixed price.

“Our focus was to apply our travel technology expertise to make Mobeo the stellar connectivity solution for travel clients while providing an excellent commission-based add-on solution for travel professionals,” Itoorer CEO Nuno Pinho said.

“We will continue to build compelling feature sets for our solutions and will soon include the Intelliguide critical duty of care safety and security travel information inside the app,” Pinho continued.

