More Than Half of Travelers Have Tech Issues While Traveling
Travel Technology Mia Taylor August 28, 2019
Though not exactly shocking news to the many road warriors out there, more than half of Americans say they’ve had an issue with travel technology while traveling.
That’s according to Snow Software, a technology intelligence solutions company, which recently delved into how technology affects travelers in both a positive and negative way.
While global survey respondents say they were more organized (46 percent), more informed (45 percent) and saved money (42 percent) thanks to technology, 59 percent said that same technology has also caused them problems while traveling. And 14 percent even report being impacted by a travel company’s data breach.
The most common problem cited by those surveyed was attempting to book travel and a website crashing or the app not working (26 percent).
When asked about the pain points of the online travel booking process, 45 percent of respondents said fluctuating prices and 40 percent said expressed frustration with confusing or slow websites.
Still, other issues travelers are less than pleased with include limited options (27 percent), incorrect bookings (23 percent), and not enough flexibility (22 percent).
Some of the study’s additional findings included:
—67 percent of respondents noted that booking travel online or via app saved them time, with 54 percent indicating that it provided more options and 53 percent noting that it saved them money.
—35 percent of those surveyed indicated that technology prevented them from having to speak to someone on the phone while 32 percent noted that it provided them a better customer experience.
—The top five types of technology that have enhanced travel experiences include apps & websites for booking travel (44 percent); mobile apps for airline check-in and boarding passes (41 percent); Wi-Fi on flights (40 percent); mobile apps for hotel and rental car reservations (36 percent) and finally SMS, text and push notifications for travel information and updates (34 percent)
