Last updated: 04:30 AM ET, Thu February 13 2020

Top Travel Technology Leaders Honored at 2020 Travvy Awards

Travel Technology Enterprise Rent-A-Car Rich Thomaselli February 13, 2020

Sell More with the Best Technology in the Industry
PHOTO: Technology in the travel sector moves at a lightning pace. (courtesy of Cruise Planners)

Don’t blink.

These days, the speed of technology in the travel arena is moving at the pace of...well, at the pace of a 787.

From facial recognition check-ins at airports and hotels to augmented reality to hotel apps that allow you to control the lights, the TV, the heat and more in your room from one central place, the industry is advancing by leaps and bounds.

Trending Now
2020 Travvy Awards
Travvys 2018
Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International Dominates the 2020 Travvy Awards

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hard Rock Los Cabos

gallery icon 2020 Travvy Awards Names the World's Best Destinations

Villa Giulia on Italy

gallery icon 2020 Travvy Awards: The Best Hotels & Resorts Around the World

Paul Gauguin Cruises

gallery icon Best Cruise Companies Recognized at 2020 Travvy Awards

At the 2020 Travvy Awards in New York, the leaders in the travel technology sector were among those who received awards.

Here’s the full list of winners.

Best Car Rental Website: enterprise.com (Gold); autoeurope.com (Silver)

Best Host Agency Website: CruisesInc.com (Gold); AvoyaTravel.com (Silver)

Best Tour Operator Website: shoreexcursionsgroup.com (Gold); shoretrips.com (Silver)

Best Travel Agent Reservations System: VAX VacationAccess (Gold); My Cruise Control by Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Silver)

Best Travel Agent Training Program Overall: TASK Travel Agent Success Kit (Gold); Stuart Lloyd Cohen (Silver)

Best Travel Planning Technology: VAX VacationAccess (Gold); Travel Planner by Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Silver)

Best Travel Technology Provider: Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Gold); VAX VacationAccess (Silver)

For more information on Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Avoya Travel, ShoreTrips

For more Travel Technology News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
biometric technology, airport, customs, security

Facial Recognition for Global Entry Gaining Popularity

Google Enhances Travel Website With New Tools

New Allianz Survey Predicts the Future of Travel

Blue Ribbon Bags Mourns Death of Partner and Founding Member Barry Liben

Study Finds Bias in Facial-Recognition Technology

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS