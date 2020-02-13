Top Travel Technology Leaders Honored at 2020 Travvy Awards
Don’t blink.
These days, the speed of technology in the travel arena is moving at the pace of...well, at the pace of a 787.
From facial recognition check-ins at airports and hotels to augmented reality to hotel apps that allow you to control the lights, the TV, the heat and more in your room from one central place, the industry is advancing by leaps and bounds.
At the 2020 Travvy Awards in New York, the leaders in the travel technology sector were among those who received awards.
Here’s the full list of winners.
Best Car Rental Website: enterprise.com (Gold); autoeurope.com (Silver)
Best Host Agency Website: CruisesInc.com (Gold); AvoyaTravel.com (Silver)
Best Tour Operator Website: shoreexcursionsgroup.com (Gold); shoretrips.com (Silver)
Best Travel Agent Reservations System: VAX VacationAccess (Gold); My Cruise Control by Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Silver)
Best Travel Agent Training Program Overall: TASK Travel Agent Success Kit (Gold); Stuart Lloyd Cohen (Silver)
Best Travel Planning Technology: VAX VacationAccess (Gold); Travel Planner by Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Silver)
Best Travel Technology Provider: Cruises Inc., CruiseOne and Dream Vacations (Gold); VAX VacationAccess (Silver)
