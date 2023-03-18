Last updated: 10:45 AM ET, Sat March 18 2023

Travel Talk: What’s Next for Travel Tech?

Travel Technology TravelPulse Staff March 18, 2023

What’s Next for Travel Tech?

The launch of ChatGPT has supercharged the conversation around artificial intelligence, presenting a wide array of applications for industries of all types, including travel.

In this episode of Travel Talk, thought leaders from throughout Northstar Travel Group examine how this tool, and AI more broadly, is poised to impact many facets of the industry, from developing itineraries to making procurement decisions.

In addition to AI, the panelists discuss other innovations and how they are impacting travel decisions —from the potential of virtual reality and the Metaverse to cryptocurrency and biometric screenings.

The panelists for this episode of Travel Talk include:

• Mary Pat Sullivan, Executive Vice President of Marketing for Northstar Travel Group, and the panel’s moderator

• Rebecca Tobin, Managing Editor, Travel Weekly

• Eric Bowman, Executive Editor, TravelPulse

• Kenneth Shapiro, Publisher/Editor in Chief, TravelAge West

• Jason Gewirtz, Vice President, Sports Division, Northstar Meetings Group; Executive Editor and Publisher, SportsTravel

• Elizabeth West, Editorial Director, BTN Group

• Loren Edelstein, Vice President, Content Director, Northstar Meetings Group

• Mitra Sorrells, Editor in Chief, PhocusWire

Watch the video above to learn how technology shapes key sectors throughout the travel industry.

