Travelport Launches Airline Health & Safety Tracker
Travel Technology Janeen Christoff July 30, 2020
Travelport has launched a new tool that displays airline safety measures (including mandatory face masks) for more than 80 of the world’s largest airlines.
Travel advisors who use Travelport can access the Travelport Airline Health & Safety Tracker for free through the COVID-19 Smartpoint Plugin and the Travelport Branded Fares Data File. It is also available through the company’s COVID-19 Resource Hub.
“In recent months, the travel industry has introduced a wide array of robust health and safety measures to enable a safe and responsible return for travel,” said Kyle Moore, global head of customer strategy and marketing. “As we sit at the heart of the industry, both aggregating, and enabling the merchandising of, travel content from all corners of the world, we are in a natural position to bring this information into a single place and deliver it to travel agents and travelers. Using our leading technology, we believe this tool will help travelers to match their travel needs with the safety measures they expect, bringing back confidence in travel and supporting a strong industry recovery.”
The Travelport Airline Health & Safety Tracker monitors airlines’ use of seven safety measures: mandated use of face masks, socially distanced seating, temperature checks before boarding, improved air filtration, enhanced cleaning programs, reduced onboard food and beverage services and mandated traveler health certification or declaration.
This is the latest initiative from Travelport aimed at assisting in the recovery of the travel industry.
Other initiatives include:
—Provided online training to more than 110,000 agents from March to June 2020 to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and best practices needed in today’s environment.
—Contributed to the formation of various World Travel and Tourism Council protocols aimed at supporting a strong industry recovery.
—Helped airlines to use the Travelport Rich Content and Branding merchandising solution to communicate safety information to travel agents directly through the Travelport Smartpoint agency point-of-sale solution.
—Worked with hotel and car groups to utilize descriptive space on the GDS screens to communicate safety information.
