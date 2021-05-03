Last updated: 12:34 PM ET, Mon May 03 2021

Trivago Launches Two New Features

Travel Technology Lacey Pfalz May 03, 2021

Trivago has launched two new features this past week to help guide travelers as they begin to plan travel.

The global accommodation search platform has launched an ‘Activities’ section, in partnership with TUI Group, the world’s leading tourism group. The section will connect trivago users to over 55,000 activities, excursions, tours and more across the globe, from the Colosseum to Harry Potter Studios to dining on a double-decker bus. All activities can be canceled up to 24 hours before they begin.

The ‘Activities’ section is available in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

“As we continue to diversify beyond the classic accommodation metasearch, we are excited to roll out our new ‘Activities’ offering in partnership with TUI,” said Axel Hefer, trivago CEO. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we see a great desire to travel and experience life again. Along with our core offering, we will now offer customers a wealth of opportunities to get out and adventure again, no matter their interests or locations.”

The platform has also launched trivago Weekend, starting first in the United States and the United Kingdom. Weekend provides users with great accommodations and experiences within a radius of 100-200 miles away for weekend getaways, which have grown in desire since the pandemic began.

“With the pandemic placing restrictions on travel, many of us have become aware of some of the incredible destinations and activities available on our doorstep,” said Hefer. “To help users understand the potential of their surrounding area, trivago Weekend provides travelers with ideas for those exciting nearby getaways. In addition to helping users find amazing deals on accommodations, we want trivago to become a source of inspiration for weekend getaways, both planned and spontaneous.”

