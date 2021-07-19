United, Amadeus Announce Advanced Retailing Through NDC Technology in New Agreement
Travel Technology Amadeus North America Janeen Christoff July 19, 2021
Amadeus and United Airlines have renewed their distribution agreement and included United’s NDC-enabled content which will be available to travel agencies and corporations globally later this year.
NDC offers new possibilities by providing more choice and tailored content as well as bringing capabilities and services into more channels where travelers shop.
"This is a significant milestone for United to offer a better shopping, content and service experience for our customers through NDC," said Glenn Hollister, vice president of sales strategy and effectiveness at United Airlines. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Amadeus to create a unique shopping experience with new, differentiated content bundles delivered through the Amadeus Travel Platform."
One of the biggest benefits is an improved shopping experience enabled by NDC. This includes real-time updates, notifications related to the customer’s record that United has advocated for.
“This is an exciting time for Amadeus as United joins the roster of airline partners going live this year, with NDC-enabled offers and servicing through our vast travel seller network,” said Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Airlines Distribution, Amadeus. “As the industry continues on the path to recovery from the pandemic, we see a bright future for enhanced travel retailing as NDC progresses toward global adoption.”
